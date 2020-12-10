GMS (NYSE:GMS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GMS (NYSE:GMS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $31.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “GMS Inc. is a distributor of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems. The company’s product consists of wallboard, suspended ceilings systems or ceilings and complementary interior construction products in commercial and residential buildings. GMS Inc. is based in Tucker, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut GMS from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine raised GMS from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Northcoast Research cut GMS from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James cut GMS from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens downgraded GMS from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. GMS has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.40.

NYSE:GMS opened at $28.57 on Monday. GMS has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $34.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.26 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.79 and a 200-day moving average of $25.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.39.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. GMS had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $812.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that GMS will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in GMS by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 21,044 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in GMS by 139.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 11,954 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in GMS by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in GMS by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 33,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 12,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in GMS by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 37,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 9,726 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

