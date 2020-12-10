Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) CEO Sells $1,157,160.00 in Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $1,157,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 677,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,302,396. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $94.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.04. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.74 and a 1 year high of $111.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GL. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GL. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Globe Life by 0.3% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,035,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,816 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Globe Life by 20.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,991,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,153,000 after acquiring an additional 344,367 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Globe Life by 9.2% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,902,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,034,000 after acquiring an additional 160,600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Globe Life by 0.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 852,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Globe Life by 3.0% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 813,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,963,000 after acquiring an additional 23,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

See Also: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.