Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Givaudan alerts:

Shares of GVDBF opened at $3,997.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4,074.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4,014.09. Givaudan has a 52-week low of $2,748.00 and a 52-week high of $4,481.00.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, skin and hair care, household, and oral care products.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.