Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24, Fidelity Earnings reports. Genasys had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 6.36%.

GNSS stock opened at $6.78 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.41. The company has a market capitalization of $227.07 million, a P/E ratio of 96.87 and a beta of 0.56. Genasys has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $7.32.

In other news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 101,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total value of $714,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 258,977 shares of company stock worth $1,724,999 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GNSS. Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.75 price objective on shares of Genasys in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Genasys in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Genasys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Genasys Company Profile

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

