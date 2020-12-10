Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24, Fidelity Earnings reports. Genasys had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 6.38%.

GNSS stock opened at $6.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $227.07 million, a P/E ratio of 96.87 and a beta of 0.56. Genasys has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $7.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.46 and a 200-day moving average of $5.41.

GNSS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.75 price objective on shares of Genasys in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Genasys in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Genasys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

In other news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 12,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $84,417.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 258,977 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,999. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Genasys Company Profile

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

