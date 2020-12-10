Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Major Shareholder Sells $84,417.96 in Stock

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 12,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $84,417.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Awm Investment Company, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 4th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 17,375 shares of Genasys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $118,497.50.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 949 shares of Genasys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total transaction of $6,453.20.

On Monday, November 30th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 101,000 shares of Genasys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total transaction of $714,070.00.

On Tuesday, October 13th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of Genasys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total value of $328,000.00.

On Monday, October 5th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 2,275 shares of Genasys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $14,560.00.

On Tuesday, September 29th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 75,000 shares of Genasys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total value of $459,000.00.

Shares of GNSS stock opened at $6.78 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.46 and a 200 day moving average of $5.41. Genasys Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $7.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.87 and a beta of 0.56.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.24. Genasys had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 6.38%. As a group, research analysts predict that Genasys Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GNSS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Northland Securities began coverage on Genasys in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on shares of Genasys in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Genasys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Genasys in the third quarter worth $64,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Genasys during the third quarter valued at $78,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Genasys during the third quarter valued at $168,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Genasys during the third quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Genasys by 7.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 49,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the period. 52.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genasys Company Profile

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

