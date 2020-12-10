GB Group plc (GBG.L) (GBG) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 17th

GB Group plc (GBG.L) (LON:GBG) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, January 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This is an increase from GB Group plc (GBG.L)’s previous dividend of $2.99. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of GB Group plc (GBG.L) stock opened at GBX 897 ($11.72) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.80. GB Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 465 ($6.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 982 ($12.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 858.07 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 747.88.

In related news, insider David John Wilson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 938 ($12.26), for a total value of £469,000 ($612,751.50).

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Fraud, Identity, and Location segments. Its solutions help organizations to validate and verify the identities and locations of their customers.

