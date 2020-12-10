Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Announces Earnings Results

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE:GATO opened at $6.81 on Thursday. Gatos Silver has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $7.53.

In other news, Director Janice Stairs bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GATO. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Gatos Silver in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Gatos Silver in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc in October 2020.

