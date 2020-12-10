Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Stock Position Decreased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 57,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.2% in the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 29,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.6% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $41.00 to $40.52 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $42.63 on Thursday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $49.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.29 and a 200-day moving average of $37.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.02.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.46%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

