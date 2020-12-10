FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Pfizer Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pfizer in a report issued on Tuesday, December 8th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $3.44 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.38. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Pfizer’s FY2024 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PFE. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.93.

NYSE:PFE opened at $41.85 on Thursday. Pfizer has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $43.08. The company has a market cap of $232.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 439.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,492,110. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

