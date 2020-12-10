FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASY)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report issued on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Fishbein now forecasts that the company will earn $7.60 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.05. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $246.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ Q1 2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.74 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.38 EPS.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CASY. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $168.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.00.

Shares of CASY opened at $178.56 on Thursday. Casey’s General Stores has a one year low of $114.01 and a one year high of $196.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 653,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,150,000 after acquiring an additional 277,686 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,216,000. Continental Grain Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,061,000. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1,503.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 50,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 47,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 170,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,458,000 after purchasing an additional 45,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

