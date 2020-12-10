FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Cut to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Compass Point cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of FS KKR Capital from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a sell rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.13.

Shares of FSK opened at $18.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. FS KKR Capital has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $25.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.56.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a negative net margin of 86.86% and a positive return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.25 million. Equities research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.79%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 673,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,686,000 after buying an additional 16,630 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $2,124,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $783,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 43.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 6,448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

