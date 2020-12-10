Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Four Corners Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Four Corners Property Trust has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Shares of FCPT stock opened at $29.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. Four Corners Property Trust has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $32.50.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 45.45%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is a positive change from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 87.77%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,229,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,625 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,910,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,337,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,031,000 after acquiring an additional 223,911 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 114.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,114,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,186,000 after acquiring an additional 593,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,078,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,323,000 after acquiring an additional 123,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

