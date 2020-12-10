Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FTAI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.82.

Shares of NYSE:FTAI opened at $22.98 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.74. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.90.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $83.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.19 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 31.23%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 235.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTAI. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 7.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,915,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,908,000 after purchasing an additional 212,467 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the first quarter valued at about $465,000. Washington State Investment Board bought a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the second quarter valued at about $153,097,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 1,023.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 955,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,410,000 after purchasing an additional 870,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 1,154.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 250,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 230,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

