Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has $140.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Fortinet from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fortinet from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Fortinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fortinet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $133.83.

FTNT opened at $125.34 on Wednesday. Fortinet has a one year low of $70.20 and a one year high of $151.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 46.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.18.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $651.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortinet will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $783,699.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,995.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $1,179,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,130,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,057,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,072 shares of company stock worth $2,574,189 in the last three months. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 171.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

