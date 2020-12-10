Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 585,302 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18,883 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $68,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FTNT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 12,525.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,543,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,023,000 after purchasing an additional 20,381,220 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,199,515 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,319,414,000 after purchasing an additional 218,524 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 107.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,402,269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $467,029,000 after buying an additional 1,764,222 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Fortinet by 11.3% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,273,326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $150,011,000 after acquiring an additional 129,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,185,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $162,669,000 after purchasing an additional 397,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $313,182.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,106,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,587,816.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $783,699.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,995.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,072 shares of company stock worth $2,574,189. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on FTNT. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fortinet from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.83.

Fortinet stock opened at $125.34 on Thursday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.20 and a 12-month high of $151.95. The company has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.18.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $651.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

