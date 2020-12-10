Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Major Shareholder Buys $5,949,351.00 in Stock

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L purchased 153,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.70 per share, for a total transaction of $5,949,351.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 30th, Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L purchased 594,868 shares of Foot Locker stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $22,349,190.76.

On Friday, November 27th, Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L purchased 342,840 shares of Foot Locker stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.16 per share, for a total transaction of $13,082,774.40.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L acquired 509,575 shares of Foot Locker stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.65 per share, for a total transaction of $19,695,073.75.

NYSE FL opened at $42.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.38. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.46 and a 52 week high of $43.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 4.66%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FL. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the third quarter worth $28,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the third quarter worth $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the second quarter worth $50,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in Foot Locker by 13.8% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the third quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FL shares. Argus raised Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine lowered Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Foot Locker from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Foot Locker from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.55.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

