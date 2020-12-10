Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) and IDW Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM) Financial Contrast

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) and IDW Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Fluent alerts:

22.2% of Fluent shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of IDW Media shares are held by institutional investors. 21.0% of Fluent shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for Fluent and IDW Media, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fluent 0 0 2 0 3.00 IDW Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fluent currently has a consensus price target of $4.75, indicating a potential upside of 21.48%. Given Fluent’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Fluent is more favorable than IDW Media.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fluent and IDW Media’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fluent $281.68 million 1.06 -$1.75 million ($0.02) -195.50 IDW Media $62.60 million 0.53 -$26.43 million N/A N/A

Fluent has higher revenue and earnings than IDW Media.

Volatility and Risk

Fluent has a beta of 2.9, meaning that its share price is 190% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IDW Media has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fluent and IDW Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fluent 0.97% 2.97% 2.05% IDW Media -42.29% -158.24% -38.48%

Summary

Fluent beats IDW Media on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc. provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, staffing and recruitment, and retail and consumer Fluent, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

IDW Media Company Profile

IDW Media Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides entertainment products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IDW Publishing, IDW Entertainment, and CTM. The Publishing segment publishes comic books, graphic novels, digital content, and board and tabletop games; and trades in paperback products. The IDW Entertainment segment develops, produces, and distributes television series content based on comics and graphic novels. The CTM segment develops and distributes print and digital-based advertising and information to small and medium-sized businesses in targeted tourist markets. It also offers brochure distribution, publishing, and digital distribution services, as well as the VisitorFun Card program. This segment owns and services approximately 19,000 display stations at travel, tourism, and entertainment venues, including hotels and other lodgings, corporate and community venues, transportation terminals and hubs, tourist attractions, and entertainment venues in approximately 32 states and provinces in the United States and Canada. In addition, it sells touchscreen advertising and information delivery systems, as well as services and maintains content on systems sold to third parties. The company was formerly known as CTM Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to IDW Media Holdings, Inc. in July 2015. IDW Media Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Newark, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.