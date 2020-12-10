FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

Investment analysts at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FPAY opened at $2.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $46.78 million, a P/E ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 0.97. FlexShopper has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $3.22.

Get FlexShopper alerts:

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). FlexShopper had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 0.96%.

In other news, Director Howard Dvorkin purchased 84,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $143,860.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have bought a total of 128,801 shares of company stock valued at $218,092 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FPAY. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FlexShopper in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,154,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in FlexShopper by 434.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 115,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 93,610 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in FlexShopper by 10,929.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 89,184 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in FlexShopper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in FlexShopper by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 53,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

About FlexShopper

FlexShopper, Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiary, FlexShopper, LLC operates as an online lease-to-own (LTO) retailer and LTO payment solution provider. The company provides residential furniture, consumer electronics, computers, appliances, household accessories, and various other durable goods to consumers on a LTO basis to consumers of third-party retailers and e-tailers.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShopper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShopper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.