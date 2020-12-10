Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.24-5.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.40. Fiserv also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.37 EPS.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $114.58 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.41 and a 200-day moving average of $102.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.77. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $73.50 and a 52 week high of $125.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a market perform rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised their price target on Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fiserv from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fiserv from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.87.

In other news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 22,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total value of $2,203,149.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 205,537 shares in the company, valued at $20,489,983.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $3,073,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 243,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,978,662.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,300 shares of company stock worth $9,838,983 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

