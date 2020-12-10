First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target Raised to $101.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $94.00 to $101.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on FSLR. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital raised shares of First Solar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of First Solar from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Solar from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of First Solar from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.20.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $86.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.97. First Solar has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $98.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $927.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.70 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that First Solar will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lukas T. Walton sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,341,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,308,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $39,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,784.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,158,980 shares of company stock valued at $793,342,825 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 0.6% in the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 29,277 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Solar by 23.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in First Solar by 14.6% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,922 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its holdings in First Solar by 3.6% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 7,188 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Solar by 1.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,713 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 50.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

