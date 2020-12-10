First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target Raised to $142.00

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $142.00 in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

FRC has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $125.12.

NYSE:FRC opened at $129.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.29. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $70.06 and a one year high of $142.14. The firm has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.68 million. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 29th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 28th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,444,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,248,183,000 after purchasing an additional 306,022 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,284,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,012,578,000 after purchasing an additional 141,849 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 3,817,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $416,310,000 after purchasing an additional 68,233 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,020,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,686,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,778,000 after purchasing an additional 307,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

