First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,949 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.22% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 69.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 5,334.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the third quarter valued at about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FFBC. BidaskClub upgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of FFBC stock opened at $17.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.14. First Financial Bancorp. has a one year low of $10.83 and a one year high of $26.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.22.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $161.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. First Financial Bancorp.’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $86,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,836.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.