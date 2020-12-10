Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) & Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Head to Head Contrast

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) and Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.6% of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.1% of Li Auto shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Li Auto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiat Chrysler Automobiles 0.14% 6.18% 1.66% Li Auto N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Li Auto, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiat Chrysler Automobiles 2 1 3 0 2.17 Li Auto 0 1 1 1 3.00

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.38%. Li Auto has a consensus price target of $44.20, indicating a potential upside of 38.00%. Given Li Auto’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Li Auto is more favorable than Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Li Auto’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fiat Chrysler Automobiles $121.18 billion 0.27 $7.42 billion $3.05 5.43 Li Auto N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has higher revenue and earnings than Li Auto.

Summary

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles beats Li Auto on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Company Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: North America, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand. The company also provides cast iron components for engines, gearboxes, transmissions and suspension systems, aluminum cylinder heads, and engine blocks under the Teksid brand; and designs and produces industrial automation systems and related products for the automotive industry under the Comau brand name. In addition, it provides retail and dealer financings, and leasing and rental services; and factoring services. The company sells its products directly, or through distributors and dealers in approximately 130 countries. The company was formerly known as Fiat S.p.A. and changed its name to Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. in October 2014. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. was founded in 1899 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and cutting-edge smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc. and changed its name to Li Auto Inc. in July 2020. Li Auto Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

