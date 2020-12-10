Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Downgraded to “Hold” at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports.

RACE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ferrari from $180.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ferrari from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their target price on Ferrari from $217.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferrari currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $207.70.

Shares of RACE opened at $214.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.97. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $127.73 and a 1 year high of $217.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.61. The firm has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Ferrari had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Ferrari’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Ferrari by 4.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 2.5% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 8.1% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 152.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 1.0% in the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

