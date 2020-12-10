Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Price Target Raised to $76.00

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its price objective raised by Smith Barney Citigroup from $63.00 to $76.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $34.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.61.

FATE opened at $86.60 on Monday. Fate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $96.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of -47.06 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.86.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $7.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 810.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 29,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $1,467,249.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 128,717 shares in the company, valued at $6,468,029.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel D. Shoemaker sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $1,295,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,865,030.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,199 shares of company stock worth $5,875,200 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 342.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

