Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Price Target Raised to $107.00

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $107.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. KeyCorp raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.10.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $112.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.20. Extra Space Storage has a 1-year low of $72.70 and a 1-year high of $121.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.58.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $290.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.55 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.77%.

In other news, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 11,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $1,282,002.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,729,320.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William N. Springer sold 812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total transaction of $95,247.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,132 shares of company stock valued at $4,495,075 in the last ninety days. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 14.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 654,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,171,000 after buying an additional 81,444 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6,309.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 11,547 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 15.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,189,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth $1,862,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 104.2% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 44,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 22,895 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

