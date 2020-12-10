Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Director Sells $504,560.00 in Stock

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,600 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $504,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,639. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $90.63 on Thursday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.55 and a 1-year high of $95.38. The company has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.94.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is 30.14%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 376.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 418.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

EXPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.13.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

