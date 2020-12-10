ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 52,091 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP decreased its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 74.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,091 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,484,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,480,000 after purchasing an additional 519,647 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,862,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,655,000 after acquiring an additional 766,660 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,996,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,275 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,768,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,324,000 after acquiring an additional 32,702 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 146,648.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,759,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX opened at $188.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.01 and a 1 year high of $230.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.29. The firm has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.70.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.73%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LHX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $248.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.24.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total transaction of $968,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

