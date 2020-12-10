ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 84.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 485,979 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 141.3% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 71.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on FE. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America lowered FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised FirstEnergy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded FirstEnergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.53.

NYSE FE opened at $30.64 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.27. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $52.51.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.