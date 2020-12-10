ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Raises Position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 1,025.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,208 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ABM Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,716,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 11,089.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 221,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,030,000 after purchasing an additional 219,236 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the second quarter valued at $5,720,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 9.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,575,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,173,000 after purchasing an additional 133,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 7.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,878,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,197,000 after buying an additional 124,091 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABM. ValuEngine cut shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

In other ABM Industries news, Director Linda Chavez sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $50,483.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Scott J. Giacobbe sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $25,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,413 shares of company stock worth $1,055,825 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries stock opened at $40.65 on Thursday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52-week low of $19.79 and a 52-week high of $41.79. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -451.62 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.47.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.33. ABM Industries had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

