ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 9,747 Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,747 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 8,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $704,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,610,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,108,459,000 after buying an additional 539,396 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $332,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.24, for a total value of $723,125.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,507,133.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy C. Barabe sold 1,292 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.69, for a total value of $398,827.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,818,492.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,910 shares of company stock worth $10,729,683. Company insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $167.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.25.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $258.87 on Thursday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $313.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.67, a PEG ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $278.19 and its 200 day moving average is $261.03.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $377.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

