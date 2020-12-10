ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 75,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,928,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.24% of Talend as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Talend by 85.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Talend by 534.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 96,465 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Talend by 6.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Talend in the third quarter worth about $956,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Talend in the second quarter worth about $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Talend alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Talend from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Talend from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of TLND opened at $39.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.08. Talend S.A. has a 52-week low of $18.30 and a 52-week high of $46.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 0.94.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.21. Talend had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a negative net margin of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $72.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Talend’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Talend S.A. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Talend news, COO Laurent Bride sold 1,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $72,094.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND).

Receive News & Ratings for Talend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.