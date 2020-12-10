ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,676 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,613,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Teleflex during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Teleflex by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Teleflex in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Teleflex in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TFX shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $420.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on Teleflex from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. KeyCorp raised Teleflex from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $382.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Teleflex from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $388.27.

NYSE:TFX opened at $381.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $361.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $364.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $221.27 and a 52-week high of $409.27.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.53. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $628.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

In related news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total transaction of $1,107,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,142 shares in the company, valued at $4,133,682. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.38, for a total value of $72,276.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,382.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,385 shares of company stock valued at $1,244,941. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

