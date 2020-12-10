ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New $2.55 Million Investment in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FOUR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FOUR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 52,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FOUR. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 97.0% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,618,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,921 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,096,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,021,000 after purchasing an additional 284,410 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,261,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 26.1% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 690,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,410,000 after buying an additional 143,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 662,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,061,000 after acquiring an additional 279,277 shares during the last quarter.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Shares of FOUR stock opened at $59.53 on Thursday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $66.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.70.

Shift4 Payments (OTCMKTS:FOUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $214.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.72 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

FOUR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Compass Point raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Shift4 Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

In other Shift4 Payments news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 1,473,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $68,762,907.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,529,443 shares of company stock worth $930,826,399.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FOUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.