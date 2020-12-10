ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 40.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 38,750 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Micron Technology by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4.2% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 5.2% during the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 5.2% during the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 5,260 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.5% in the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 18,968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. 71.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on MU shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Micron Technology from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.03.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $707,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,722 shares in the company, valued at $9,810,419.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 30,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $1,755,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 335,558 shares in the company, valued at $19,059,694.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 117,654 shares of company stock worth $7,005,125. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $71.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.40. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $74.61. The company has a market cap of $79.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

