ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $2.98 Million in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,482,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,552,000 after purchasing an additional 735,120 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,047.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 27,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $204.37 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $106.07 and a fifty-two week high of $208.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $194.43 and its 200-day moving average is $178.99.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.