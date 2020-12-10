ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $2.56 Million in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,555,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Qorvo by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 20.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,250,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,357,000 after purchasing an additional 215,193 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1,206.4% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 203,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,281,000 after purchasing an additional 188,123 shares in the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the third quarter valued at about $3,676,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the second quarter worth about $407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on QRVO shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Qorvo from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Benchmark increased their price target on Qorvo from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Qorvo from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.40.

In related news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,440 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $181,108.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,954,580.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.84, for a total value of $443,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,706,562.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,433 shares of company stock worth $1,482,869. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $160.38 on Thursday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.54 and a 1 year high of $170.90. The company has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.19.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

