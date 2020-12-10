ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $2.59 Million Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 311.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,086 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on WPC shares. TheStreet upgraded W. P. Carey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.67.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $69.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.62 and a 52-week high of $88.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 0.72.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $302.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.90 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. W. P. Carey’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.046 per share. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.60%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,216 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of June 30, 2020. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

