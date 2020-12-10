ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Cuts Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 97,708 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $3,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,081.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 83.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $76.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.67. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.25 and a 1-year high of $131.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.10.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $4.02. The firm had revenue of $476.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

BMRN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $116.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $127.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $123.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.92.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $169,489.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,896,964.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

