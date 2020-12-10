ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 33,335 CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 33,335 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,622,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in CONMED in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in CONMED by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 446 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of CONMED during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 44.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CONMED in the first quarter valued at $150,000.

In other news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total transaction of $40,910.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,154.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $52,247.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 617 shares in the company, valued at $58,189.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,950 shares of company stock worth $3,973,678. Corporate insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CNMD opened at $101.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 106.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.74. CONMED Co. has a 12-month low of $37.66 and a 12-month high of $113.26.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $237.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.91 million. CONMED had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 11.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.30%.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

