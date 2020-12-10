ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 20,479 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,479 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,541,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 7.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 10.3% during the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 10,069 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 163,394 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $20,274,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 24,546 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 132,233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,407,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $128.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $126.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.23.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,253 shares of company stock worth $12,851,229. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $154.43 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $157.46. The company has a market capitalization of $279.59 billion, a PE ratio of -97.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.52 and a 200-day moving average of $126.59.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

