ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys New Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in Amgen by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Amgen by 11.8% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 25,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the third quarter valued at $1,634,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Amgen by 3.1% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 399,339 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $101,496,000 after acquiring an additional 11,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC grew its stake in Amgen by 90.2% during the third quarter. BP PLC now owns 111,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,409,000 after acquiring an additional 53,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN opened at $229.85 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.05 and a 1-year high of $264.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $227.19 and a 200 day moving average of $238.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $286.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $273.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.31.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

