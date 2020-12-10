ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Boosts Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,453 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter valued at $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter worth $44,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.7% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 681 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 413.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 745 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

AEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.44.

NYSE:AEM opened at $70.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.05. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $89.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 35.19 and a beta of 0.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The mining company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $980.61 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 144.33%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.