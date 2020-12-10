ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires 16,472 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 185.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,378 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,472 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Xilinx by 1.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,685,215 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $460,978,000 after buying an additional 83,868 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,346,460 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $427,648,000 after acquiring an additional 362,539 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,709,810 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $364,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,648 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 15.9% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,681,449 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $279,514,000 after purchasing an additional 367,609 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Xilinx by 19.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,432,032 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $189,553,000 after purchasing an additional 391,045 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xilinx alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XLNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Xilinx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Xilinx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, 140166 reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.14.

Xilinx stock opened at $141.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.19 and a 200-day moving average of $108.41. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.68 and a 1 year high of $151.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $766.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is 45.37%.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.