ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires 11,993 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 382.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,993 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BYND. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the third quarter worth $933,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 78.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Beyond Meat by 55.0% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 31.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Mark Joseph Nelson sold 41,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $5,668,151.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,053,014.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Teri L. Witteman sold 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.64, for a total value of $31,081.44. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 45,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,330,768.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 244,599 shares of company stock valued at $34,874,830 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat stock opened at $136.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -304.29 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.18 and a 12 month high of $197.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.10 and its 200-day moving average is $143.51.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.33). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $94.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BYND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Beyond Meat from $173.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.62.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

