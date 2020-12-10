Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) CEO Sells $500,800.00 in Stock

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) CEO Michael D. Rumbolz sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $500,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,459,120.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE EVRI opened at $12.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $14.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.84.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.17. Everi had a negative return on equity of 474.12% and a negative net margin of 21.25%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Everi Holdings Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVRI. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Everi in the third quarter valued at $8,784,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Everi by 53.7% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,714,000 after buying an additional 538,404 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Everi in the third quarter valued at $395,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Everi in the third quarter valued at $490,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Everi by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,357 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

EVRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Everi in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on Everi from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Everi from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Everi from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino, interactive, and gaming industries in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

