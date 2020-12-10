Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) 24 Hour Volume Tops $25,763.00

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 10th. Ether Kingdoms Token has a market cap of $14,022.69 and $25,763.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether Kingdoms Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and Livecoin. During the last seven days, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded 6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00067110 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005502 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.81 or 0.00437548 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00022265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003873 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005482 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00025271 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token Profile

Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) is a token. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2018. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,687,137 tokens. The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ether Kingdoms Token is medium.com/@imptoken . The official website for Ether Kingdoms Token is imps.me . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ether Kingdoms Token

Ether Kingdoms Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Kingdoms Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Kingdoms Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Kingdoms Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

