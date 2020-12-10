Essex Property Trust, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.08 (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 2.0775 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%.

Essex Property Trust has increased its dividend by 21.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 26 consecutive years. Essex Property Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 101.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Essex Property Trust to earn $12.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.31 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.1%.

NYSE:ESS opened at $250.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Essex Property Trust has a 52-week low of $175.81 and a 52-week high of $329.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.06.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($2.03). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current year.

ESS has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on Essex Property Trust from $342.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BTIG Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $266.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.80.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

