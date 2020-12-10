Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 21st.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a dividend payout ratio of 66.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

ESP opened at $20.90 on Thursday. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $15.97 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 21st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.12 million for the quarter.

In related news, insider Peggy A. Murphy purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.29 per share, with a total value of $5,487,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

About Espey Mfg. & Electronics

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

